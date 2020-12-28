Brian Scott Eichten, passed away at the age of 59 on December 25, 2020 in Elk River, MN. Brian was born on July 15, 1961 to Steve and Marlene Eichten. While attending Hutchinson High, he met Ann Boehme. They later married on August 9, 1980 in Bird Island. Brian was a truck driver for many years. He loved riding his Harley, camping, grilling, and woodworking. He was very talented and made many beautiful pieces that will be forever cherished by family and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Steve; mother, Marlene and sister, Brenda. Brian is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Jacob (Amy and grandchildren Egan and Aria); son, Daniel (Megan and daughter Lucy); son, Thomas; brother, Brad (Joyce); sister, Brigid (Brian); brother, Bob (Teresa); sister, Becky (Terri); brother, Bill (Deb). A funeral for immediate family will be held on January 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed by Saint Andrew’s Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.