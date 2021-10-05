Brian Keith Nass

Brian K. Nass passed away suddenly at the age of 64. Born March 9, 1957, died September 29, 2021.
First born of George and Mavis Nass. Brian grew up in Big Lake, after graduation he join the US Army and served four years in Germany. Brian was an active member of the American Legion Post #567, Color Guard and Honor Guard in St. Michael, MN.
Brian leaves behind his wife, Jaydee; children, Jamie Nass and Krista Opsahl; grandchildren, Jamison Nass, Zayn Nass, Blake Goodall, Jozey Goodall, Brynja Jones, Ezra Jones; siblings, Scott, Todd (Phyllis Vyskocil), Shelly Bialka (Tom), Mary Parrow (Bill), Troy (Rhonda) Palmquist ); mother-in-law, Shirley; step-children, Danlye Jones, Harry Jones, Jackie Jones and Joshua Jones; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Celebration of Life held Friday, October 8, 2021 at the American Legion Post #112, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River, MN 55330, 11-3 PM. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.