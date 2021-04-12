Brian Gene Brindamour, age 80, of Veseli, formerly of Elk River, died peacefully at his home, with his family at his side, on April 7, 2021. Brian was born on July 3, 1940 in Rush City, MN to Wallace and Irene (Swenson) Brindamour. He graduated from Elk River High School, went on to attend college, and joined the US Army National Guard. He worked in the tool and die industry, first for his parents’ company, Profile Tool, and in 1984 joined Heidelberg West in Colorado, until his retirement. He married Deanne Rohlf on January 6, 2005 in Elk River, where the couple made their home. After her death, Brian moved to Veseli to be with his family. Brian was outgoing and social by nature, joining many organizations, including the American Legion and Eagles Club. Full of life, with the ability to talk to anyone he met, he made friends wherever he went. He was a man of many interests, including fishing and hunting, woodworking, traveling, and a passion for great music. His greatest joy came in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His infectious smile and love of life will be missed by all who knew him. Brian is survived by his children, Renee and Ray Hein, Dawn Brindamour, Kimberly Schuster, Connie and Ray Dretske, Chris and Keith Lawver, Bret and Lisa Olson; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harlan (Rhoda) Brindamour of Randall, MN and Don (Virgie) Brindamour of San Bernadino, CA; sister, Dorie (John) Thompson of Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his wife, Deanne; parents; sister, Joanne Simon. Brian’s body was donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota. Services will be held at a later date. bruzekfuneralhome.com
