Braydon Danielson

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Braydon R. Danielson, age 16, on Monday, September 12, 2022. Braydon was born August 20, 2006 in Princeton, Minnesota.

Those who knew Braydon, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He had a huge heart and a truly gentle soul.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.