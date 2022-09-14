Braydon Danielson

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Braydon R. Danielson, age 16, on Monday, September 12, 2022. Braydon was born August 20, 2006 in Princeton, Minnesota.
Those who knew Braydon, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He had a huge heart and a truly gentle soul.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Rachel (Joe Thomas); brothers, Camden and Colton Thomas; father, Wade Will; sister, Adrianna Will; grandparents, Theresa and Ed Gould, Ron and Jacque Danielson, Jonathan J. and Grace Thomas; aunts, Laura (Derrick), Jacquie and Leah; uncles, Jay, Joshua, Billy, Collin, Preston, Michael and Chase; cousins, Alexia, Laci and Alivia; numerous other family members and friends. And we cannot forget his precious fur companion Sunstra!
We know he is with his aunt, Nicole "Niki" Danielson; cousins, Eric Gareis and Alan Hanson and many great-grandparents. May he find comfort in the arms of these loved ones.
Visitation for Braydon will be at 12 o'clock on Saturday, September 17th with a celebration of life service at 2 o'clock in the chapel at Nowthen Alliance Church in Nowthen, Minnesota. A luncheon will follow in the church cafeteria.
Flowers are welcome, and other contributions can be sent to the Braydon Memorial Fund http://ffnd.co/FyTyfb search "Braydon Memorial Fund."
