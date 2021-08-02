Brandon J. Palmer passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 22, 2021. He is survived by his daughter Karter Lynn, mother Bonny Groess, sister Faith Palmer, grandparents Kenneth and Ellen Nordstrom, many more loving family and friends. Memorial service to be held on August 14, 2021 from 12 until 4 p.m. at Otsego Regional Park, 15186 96th St. NE, Otsego, MN.
