Bradley J. Skochenski

Bradley J. Skochenski, age 53, of Elk River lost his battle with cancer and passed away July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Allen and other loved ones. He is survived by his wife Shelly of 26 years; his three favorite daughters Tanya (Dan) Huber, Mindy (Richard) Christopherson and Sara Skochenski; seven grandchildren; many close friends; his mother Sharon Skochenski and three brothers, Bryan, Wes, and Wayne. A gathering will be held at McPete’s in Big Lake on Sunday, August 2nd from 2-5 p.m.

