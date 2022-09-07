We are sad to announce the passing of Brad Christian Grupa of Elk River. Brad was born March 19, 1958 and died at the age of 64 on Monday, August 29, 2022. He passed away surrounded by his family after his battle with aneurysm treatment.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard; brother, Marc.
Brad is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sandy Grupa (Johnson); sons, Tyler and Colby; mother, Donna O'Conner; brothers, Scott (Melanie), Kirk (Lori), Rick (Becky), and Cory (Jeanine).
Brad's planning and organization skills served him well in his business ventures. Brad and his brother, Rick, have maintained their contract plumbing practice (Grupa Mechanical) together for 36 years, since 1986. His hard work, high standards, and level of commitment has been servicing home building in many Twin City suburb communities including Elk River, Maple Grove and Plymouth, just to name a few. He will certainly be missed by many of the lives he's touched in his professional life as well. He often spent his time in the office waiting to leave for the golf course.
Brad is well known in the golf community, most notably at Elk River Golf Course (ERGC), and has touched many lives with his kind and accepting heart while maintaining the friendly banter required on the golf course. Brad's wonderful mind was also on display during his time as a Board Member of ERGC and as Club President. Not only did he service the Club he loved so much, his skills and accomplishments on the golf course are noteworthy as well. Among others, a couple of his most prized accomplishments were winning MPGA State Combination Championship in 2011, and 2 Club Championships at ERGC in 2001, 2002. While Brad was able to maintain a very humble demeanor, he was always very willing and capable to win just a few dollars from his golf friends, who meant the world to him as a close second behind his family.
Memorials in Brad's name may be directed to his family with a future donation to be announced.
A Celebration of Brad's life will be at 11AM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at River of Life Evangelical Free Church, 21695 Elk Lake Rd NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10AM. Visitation also on Monday, September 12 from 4-8PM, also at the church.
