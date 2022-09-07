Brad Christian Grupa

We are sad to announce the passing of Brad Christian Grupa of Elk River. Brad was born March 19, 1958 and died at the age of 64 on Monday, August 29, 2022. He passed away surrounded by his family after his battle with aneurysm treatment.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard; brother, Marc.

