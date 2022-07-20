Bonnie (Rudolph) Backlund

Bonnie, age 84, of Elk River, passed away on July 18, 2022.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband Edward Rudolph. Several years later she was fortunate to have a second chance at love when she met and married Harold Backlund. Harold also preceded her in death, along with her parents Frank and Olive Rahn, siblings Dolores Witt and Leonard Rahn, and step-son Elwood Backlund.
Bonnie is survived by her children Beverly (Farid) Mahdavi of California, Douglas (Barbara) Rudolph of Elk River, James (Lorna) Rudolph of Elk River, and by Harold's children Harlan (Dee) Backlund, Jerry (Sue) Backlund, Lowell (Anita) Backlund, and Mark (Michelle) Backlund. She is also survived by siblings Donald (Donna) Rahn, Robert Rahn, David (Rose) Rahn and sister-in-law Lillian Sprengeler, and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie found great joy in her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie worked at Nadeau's Dry Cleaners in Elk River for over 20 years. After retirement, she kept busy with many volunteer activities. She was very active at St. John Lutheran Church as a member of the Ladies Aid and a volunteer in the school library. She always had a sewing or clothing alteration project for friends. Bonnie also spent time volunteering at Guardian Angels in the Little Store, as a Silver Sneakers monitor, and taking tickets in the dining room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bonnie's name may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church and School.
Funeral service at 11AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 9AM.
