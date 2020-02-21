Bonieta Jaun Pittsley

Bonieta Pittsley of Elk River, MN died February 11, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. at home. Born in Minneapolis. Lived in Excelsior. Married her beloved Bennit and lived in Eden Prairie then Elk River. Survived by: sons, Donald Gregory Harvey (Penny) and Bennit Pittsley Jr (Rachelle); daughters, Cindy Swenson and April Klegin (Mike); son-in-law, Patrick Skelley; grandchildren: Skelley-Matt (Diane), Michael (Frank), Christian (David), Elisha, Mark and Bridgette, Harvey-HyonChol”Rick”, Brian (Elle), Joe (Lauren), Tim (Tonia), Troy (Jennifer) and David (Anne), Swenson-Vanessa, Scott (Jenn) and Laurel. Simmons- Julie (Brian) Klegin- Michael (Jennifer), Richard and Rena Dobson, Joseph Overbey, Dustin Pittsley-Joseph, Savannah, Brianna and Celeste; great grandchildren: Ingerson, Tony Lowe, Tallen Skelley-Kade, Kiersten, Carrick, Maeve and Blake Harvey-Samantha, Auna, Nathan, Brandon, Kelila, Cooper, Gavin and Lordan Simmons-William Swenson-Eleanor and Claire; best friend, Harold Johnson with grandchildren: Jami, Jessica and Ryan Featherly; great-great: Breeanna, Jayce, Alayna and Waylon. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bennit, son, Timothy, daughter, Bonnie Jean; granddaughter, Auna and a great-grandson, Daniel. A service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9474 Naber Ave. NE, Otsego on February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.
