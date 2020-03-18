Bob Wirz, age 83, of Nowthen passed away on March 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Opal Wirz; sisters, Beverly Sarner and Barbara Erickson. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Suzanne; children, Pamela (Dave) Beckman, Peggy (Jerry) Armstrong, Steve (Renee) Wirz, Patty Wirz and Randy (Nichole) Wirz; grandchildren, Ben, Ross (Janna), Rachel, Mandy (Cory), Andrew, Nick and Zoey; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Dean) Rudquist; brother, Dennis (Nancy) Wirz; brother-in-law, Ted Erickson; other family and friends. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River. Visitation on Wednesday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River and one hour before service at the church. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.