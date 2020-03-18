Bob Wirz

Bob Wirz, age 83, of Nowthen passed away on March 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Opal Wirz; sisters, Beverly Sarner and Barbara Erickson. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Suzanne; children, Pamela (Dave) Beckman, Peggy (Jerry) Armstrong, Steve (Renee) Wirz, Patty Wirz and Randy (Nichole) Wirz; grandchildren, Ben, Ross (Janna), Rachel, Mandy (Cory), Andrew, Nick and Zoey; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Dean) Rudquist; brother, Dennis (Nancy) Wirz; brother-in-law, Ted Erickson; other family and friends. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River. Visitation on Wednesday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River and one hour before service at the church. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bob Wirz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.