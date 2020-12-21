Blake Donovan Dubraj

Blake D. Dubraj, age 19, of Zimmerman, MN, formerly from Dayton, MN, born Aug. 19, 2001, passed away Dec. 14, 2020. Blake was always on the go. He loved being with friends and family, fishing and drawing. Always up for an adventure and making new friends along the way. Blake is survived by many family and friends. We love and miss him deeply.

