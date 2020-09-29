Beverly J. Graham passed away peacefully in the hospital after a long battle with heart failure. She was born Aug., 29 1947 in Prairie du Chien, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Jeanne Novey and her brothers Bruce and Edward Novey. She is survived by her son Tye Graham and his significant other Miriam Baer of Zimmerman, MN; her brothers Gary, Greg, Don, and Tom Novey; and her sister Barb Novey. Bev was a loving daughter, mother, and friend. Family meant more to Bev than anything else. She worked very hard, and also loved to be outside in her garden tending to her flowers and plants. You would often see her walking her beloved westie Dexter, her best friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Service will be held on October 17th, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Prairie du Chien. Visitation will be a half hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of Bev’s life will be held at the Buckhorn Grill and Pub following the service. Flower arrangements will be handled by Kembels Greenhouse in Prairie du Chien.
