Betty "Sis" Marie Theresa Anderson

Another of "the greatest generation," Betty, age 96, of Bozeman, MT finished her journey on June 13, 2022.
Betty grew up in Zimmerman, MN where she and her husband, Robert raised their three children.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Nels and Marie Nelson of Zimmerman, MN; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Jenkins.
Betty is survived by her children, David (Eileen) of Elk River, MN, Nels "Chris" (Connie) of Bozeman, MT, Susan of Grand Junction, CO; her grandchildren, Scott (Anne) Anderson, Laura (Brad) Peterson, Mary (Jason) Billingsley, Eric (Falicia) Anderson, Russel (Anne) Anderson, Nicole (Jared) Joyce; her siblings, Richard Nelson and Karin Olson; brother-in-law, Gary Jenkins. Betty was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Betty asked that memorial contributions be made to the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 N. Tracy, Bozeman, MT 59715.
A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family for a good cry and a celebration of Betty's life at 11 AM, Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lion John Weicht Park pavilion (1104 Lions Park Drive, Elk River). Betty's favorite color was blue so if you are so inclined...
