Betty Louise Jones

Age 94, passed away October 7, 2020 at Family Residence, in Northfield, MN. Betty was formerly from Zimmerman, MN. She was born October 12, 1925 in St. Louis Park, MN to Earl and Irene (Sipe) Sewall. Betty graduated from high school at St. Louis Park High School. Betty meet her true love Oscar Jones through his sister Barb. On November 14, 1946 Oscar and Betty were united in marriage in St. Louis Park. Oscar and Betty built their first home in Golden Valley where they also started their family. Oscar and Betty had two children whom they adored Jerry and Mary Jones. From Golden Valley they moved to Zimmerman, MN to Elk Lake where they built their beautiful log home. Betty enjoyed antiquing, dancing, sewing, music, and spending time with her grandson Corey, who was everything to her. Betty was a very generous, caring, and giving person who often gave of herself. She will be missed by many. Betty is survived by her son Jerry Jones, grandson Corey Jones both from Princeton, MN, (2) siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Oscar Jones (1997); Mary Jones (1977); and (4) siblings. For the safety of family and friends due to COVID 19 we deeply regret we will postpone doing a Celebration of Life at this time, but will be doing one at a later date. In lieu of memorial gifts, Betty wished for gifts to be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital. Jerry and Corey want to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts, and support during this difficult time. She will deeply be missed by all who knew her, but now God has another angel. We miss you Betty!
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.