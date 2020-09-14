Bertha Esther (Thomsen) Lennardtz died on September 13, 2020 at Guardian Angels Care Center, Elk River, Minnesota. At the advanced age of 107, she looked forward to being in heaven with her Lord and Savior. Bertha was born in Indun Township, Aitkin County, Minnesota, on September 1, 1913, the next to youngest child of seven born to Norwegian immigrants. Despite her mother dying when Bertha was 3-1/2 years old, she had a happy childhood on the shores of Bear Lake with her father, two older sisters, four brothers, and lots of cousins. She completed 8th grade but then kept house for her father and brothers for a number of years before completing nurse’s training in Minneapolis and working as a private duty nurse in both the Twin Cities and in California. Bertha married Bror Lennardtz in 1941 and for the 32 years of their married life they served as gospel missionaries in the United States, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands; this was a busy time with much traveling, gospel work, and raising a family of three daughters. Bror’s sudden death in 1973 left Bertha a widow at the age of 60. She retrained as an LPN and worked at Mercy Hospital and several area nursing homes, retiring in 1980. She continued to travel extensively, took up oil painting, and spent many happy times at her brother’s cabin on Bear Lake. She had the gift of making friends and enjoyed entertaining and showing hospitality to all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bror; sisters Johanna and Ragna; brothers Ted, Leif, Ralph, and Joseph; and by her dearly loved daughter, Janice Isabelle Mandeville. She is survived by daughters Joy (Bill) Dowzak and Ann (John) Hudak; grandchildren Peter Hudak, Michael (Alissa) Hudak, Matthew Dowzak, York (Francheska) Mandeville, and Katy (Derek) Layton; and great-grandchildren Anna Peters, Samuel Peters, Amelia Layton, and Leon Pazienza Hudak. Her philosophy on life was “to live each day with an attitude of trust and confidence in God, who loves us, and gives us each day His hope and peace.” Funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Trott Brook Gospel Hall, 17301 Nowthen Blvd, Ramsey, MN, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Trott Brook Cemetery in Ramsey, MN. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.