Bernice "Bunny" Ann Reesnes

Bernice "Bunny" Reesnes, 92, died peacefully in the memory care suites of Guardian Angel's Riverview Landing, Otsego, MN on February 23, 2023.

Bunny was born February 26, 1930 in Holt, MN, to Tellef and Anna (Tveit) Olson. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Thief River Falls in 1948. Following high school, Bunny took the train to Mounds-Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul where she received her RN degree 1951. She furthered her education earning a BS with honors from the University of Minnesota in 1956.

