Bernice "Bunny" Ann Reesnes

Bernice "Bunny" Reesnes, 92, died peacefully in the memory care suites of Guardian Angel's Riverview Landing, Otsego, MN on February 23, 2023.
Bunny was born February 26, 1930 in Holt, MN, to Tellef and Anna (Tveit) Olson. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Thief River Falls in 1948. Following high school, Bunny took the train to Mounds-Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul where she received her RN degree 1951. She furthered her education earning a BS with honors from the University of Minnesota in 1956.
Bunny met the love of her life, Al Reesnes, in 1954 and they were married August 31,1957 at First Lutheran Columbia Heights, MN. Over the course of 33 years, Bunny worked as an on-call nurse in the Canby Hospital, as school nurse in the Canby public schools, as an educator for Madison High School Health Occupations. Bunny finished her nursing career by developing and supervising the Madison Hospital Home Health Department.
In addition to nursing, Bunny enjoyed volunteering at church, Bible studies, playing cards, camping and traveling with her family, Sudoku, and her Norwegian heritage. She is fondly remembered as a fabulous cook and baker.
Bunny loved her family and is survived by daughter Sonja (Dan) Dixon, daughter Kristen (Jim) LeRoy, and son Philip (Lisa) Reesnes; also nine grandchildren as well as 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Senior Services or the WHY Church.
