Bernice “Bernie” Pipenhagen, a long-time resident of Elk River, passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels on March 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed by her son Jon Pipenhagen (Deb); daughters Lorie Anderson (Todd) and Tami Johnson (Lonnie); and six wonderful grandchildren, Kelly, Aaron (Cassi), Willow (James), Gabe, Anna (Alex) and Alex. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ken; brothers Maurice and Gene. She was born on March 29, 1934. She graduated from Elk River High School in 1951 and married Ken in 1956. Bernice and Ken raised a family in Elk River and Bernice worked many years as an adjuster at Federal Cartridge before retiring to Isle in 2000. Bernice could make anything grow and loved to spend her summers out in the garden. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her family. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments. Mom couldn’t imagine a home without a dog in it and she greatly missed her favorite dog, Misty. Celebration of life services for Bernie were held last week. Private family interment at Fort Snelling at a later date.
