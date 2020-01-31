Bernice A. Kolles, age 91 of Golden Valley. Preceded in death by husband, Louis; sons, Steven (Kelly) and Todd Kolles; parents, Rose and John Jochum; sister, Eileen Moriette; brother, Dick Jochum; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Lock and Sr. M. DeLourdes OFM; brothers-in-law, Vernon, Raymond, Jerome and Allen Kolles. Survived by daughters, Kathryn Kolles, Sue (Jon) Fore and Jill (Derrick) Peterson; son, Kevin Kolles; grandchildren, Scott (Maggie) Kolles, Corinne (Tony) Martin, Nathan (Rachel) Fore, Matt (Angie) Kolles, Daniel Peterson and Rachel (Sam) Hassing; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Cyril (Joanne) and Robert Jochum; sisters-in-law, Anita Kolles, Elaine Kolles and Geri Barsody. A memorial Mass is Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Church of St. Margaret, Theo. Worth Parkway at Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 at 5 - 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 West Broadway, Robbinsdale.
