Bernard Joseph Westholter, born in Albertville, MN on August 20, 1929, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 24, 2022.
Preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Atzl) Westholter; son, Dennis Westholter and his brothers and sister.
Survived by sons, Chuck (Vicki) Westholter and Kevin (Carol) Westholter and daughters, Patty (Al) Christensen and Pam (Dave) Westholter; grandchildren, Jason (Kym), Daniel (Emily), Kristi (Joel), Chad (Heather), Bridget (Kevin), Amber (Rick), Nikki (Randall), Daisha (James), Brielle (Dane) and Brenn (Trae); great grandchildren, Oliver, Zach, Ashlynn, Clarissa, Jadan, Joseph, Jeffrey, Lindsey Rae, Brennan, Adalyn, Raegan, Ryan, Jaxson, Mason, Jonah, and Amari.
Service to be held at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2pm, visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment St. Andrews Cemetery. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.