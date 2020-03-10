Barbara L. Antonson

Barbara L. Antonson, age 76 of Ramsey, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. In addition to her parents, Norman and Ellen (Pearson) Colestock, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Quillin; brother, William Colestock; and brother-in-law, Charles Bill. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael; children, Debrah Antonson, William Antonson, and Theresa (Jeff) Nelson; grandchildren, Britney, Dylan, and Ben, great-grandson, Jameson; sisters, Shirley (Bob) Kingdon, Donna (John Sr.) Erlandson, and Kay Bill; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka. Visitation one hour prior to the service (10-11 a.m.). Private Interment. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220. www.thurston-lindberg.com

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Antonson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home
2005 Branch Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home
2005 Branch Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.