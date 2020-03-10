Barbara L. Antonson, age 76 of Ramsey, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. In addition to her parents, Norman and Ellen (Pearson) Colestock, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Quillin; brother, William Colestock; and brother-in-law, Charles Bill. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael; children, Debrah Antonson, William Antonson, and Theresa (Jeff) Nelson; grandchildren, Britney, Dylan, and Ben, great-grandson, Jameson; sisters, Shirley (Bob) Kingdon, Donna (John Sr.) Erlandson, and Kay Bill; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka. Visitation one hour prior to the service (10-11 a.m.). Private Interment. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220. www.thurston-lindberg.com
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home
2005 Branch Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
2005 Branch Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home
2005 Branch Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
2005 Branch Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Funeral Service begins.
