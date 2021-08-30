Barbara K. Anderson

Barbara K. Larson Anderson, age 68, died peacefully at home on August 19, 2021, with her husband of 50 years, Scott, by her side. Over the last several years, Barb had endured the difficult effects of dementia, and is now finally resting in peace. Barb graduated from Wayzata High School in 1971 and attended Mankato State University. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and deeply loved all her friends. She was an amazingly creative woman with many talents. Her passions were lived out through a life of volunteering for organizations such as MOPS, BSF, Sunday School teaching, FCA, Board Chair of Options Inc., American Heart Association, Hurricane Relief, and other community and school associations. She became a fierce advocate for people with developmental disabilities, and their families. She could be counted on by all to lend a helping hand in whatever was needed. Barb will be missed by many and remembered fondly. Barbara is survived by her husband Scott Anderson; daughters Jami (Matt) Reeve and Lori Anderson; son Karl (Jillian) Anderson; grandchildren Jordan (Nick) Laxen, Dr. Morgan Reeve, Will, James, AnnaLee, and Karlee Anderson; great grands Savannah and Carson Laxen; father Kenneth Larson; brothers Bill (Joyce) Larson and Tom (Debbie) Larson; sisters Kris (Kevin) Johnson and Ann (Larry) Fowler; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother Beatrice Larson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Service from 10-11 am. Visitation from 11 am to 1 pm, Carousell Works, 160 Lake Street N, Big Lake, MN 55309, 763-263-7779. Memorials to Epilepsy Foundation, American Heart Association, and American Cancer Society. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.