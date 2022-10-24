Barbara J. Maricle, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, at Elk River Senior Living.

Barbara Jean Hoff was born to Arland and Margaret (Mathison) Hoff on May 21, 1934, in Austin. She graduated from high school and went on to a secretarial school for training. Barbara worked as a secretary at the Austin High School for a few years until she was married to Melvin "Swede" Maricle in April of 1957, and together they raised their four children. Barbara was a stay-at-home mother for 12 years, and then spent the remainder of her career as a bookkeeper for Industrial Hardfacing, Inc. for over 20 years.

