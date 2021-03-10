Barbara Ann Peterson, age 88, of Elk River, passed away February 23, 2021. Born November 25, 1932 in Otisco, MN, moved to Elk River in 1947, and graduated in 1951. She settled in Kenosha, WI and was very proud of her career at Chrysler Corp. She retired in 1991 and returned to Minnesota in 2008. Barbara loved traveling, playing softball and basketball, spending time with her dogs, playing cards/games, and watching sports. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Hannah Peterson and sister-in-law Valborg Peterson. Survived by brother Wayne H. Peterson; nieces and nephews Roxanne (Mike) Laplante, Wayne G. Peterson, Jon (Amy) Peterson, and Jill Peterson; seven great-nieces and nephews; six great-great nieces and nephews. Barbara loved and was loved by family and friends. We will miss her sparkling personality. Barbara chose to be donated to the U of MN Anatomy Bequest Program. Memorial Service June 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Union Congregational Church, Elk River, MN.
