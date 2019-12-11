Augie Powell, age 72, of Zimmerman passed away at his home on Dec. 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Viola Powell; grandson, Gregor. Augie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nora; children, Michael (Kathy), William, and Lori Powell; grandchildren, Portia Davin and Vincent Powell; sister, Gloria McGuire; numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends. A Celebration of Augie’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
August L. Powell
