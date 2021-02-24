Audrey Lou (Balfanz) Axelson

Audrey Lou Axelson, 69, passed peacefully at North Memorial Hospital after an extremely short battle with Lung Cancer on February 21, 2021. Audrey was born on February 3, 1952 in Princeton, MN to Harold and Ethel (Maxine) Balfanz. Audrey’s father passed away two years later, and her mother remarried to George Kline and together they created the large family she was so honored to be part of. Audrey graduated from Elk River High School in 1970 and attended Anoka Vocational Technical Institute for Secretarial and Administrative Skills. After school, she worked for the Anoka County Nursing Home. She met Charles Axelson in 1971, they married and raised three children. Her family’s love for animals brought them to Elk River where her husband and she operated a small farm in Otsego before moving once again to a larger farm in Finlayson, MN where they milked cows, had horses, donkeys, miniature pigs and many other critters. She enjoyed hosting family during the deer hunting season. Her last year brought her the great joy of her first great-grandchildren, a priceless set of twins, one boy and one girl. Audrey leaves behind her husband Charles; children, Jennifer Sorensen (John Ponsford), John Axelson (Kerri), Jake Axelson (Amy); grandchildren, Jesse, Heather, Holly, Heather, Hunter, Jon, Tanner, Joshua, Cassie, Levi and Eli; great-grandchildren, Max and Callie; siblings, Maxine Davis, Kenneth (Kathy) Balfanz, Denise Rogers, Dorene (Terry) Kline, George (Cheryl) Kline, Jon Kline; and very special childhood friend Sandy Zacharda. She was preceded in death by her beautiful granddaughter Cheyanna; mother Ethel (Maxine); father Harold Balfanz; stepfather George Kline; mother and father-in-law Malon and Lorene Axelson; siblings, William (Jean) Balfanz, Gordon (Ann) Balfanz, Eunice Stegink. Audrey has chosen to be cremated and interred on her family’s farm in Finlayson, MN where she will await her husband, Charles. She wishes to have an apple tree planted in her honor and a memorial bench placed so family, friends and nature can come to visit. An announcement for a date and time will be made in late spring 2021.
Audrey Lou (Balfanz) Axelson
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.
