On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Audrey J. Bunker passed away from respiratory failure at the Beehive memory care facility in Elk River, MN. Audrey June Hughes was born in St. Paul, MN on June 13, 1930, where she spent most of her younger years. She got a teaching degree at Bemidji State College and attended Mokahum Bible School in Cass Lake, MN where she met and married Jay Bunker. She and Jay moved to Elk River, MN where she taught as a substitute teacher and helped Jay in the every-day operations of running Faith Fellowship Church for over 30 years. Audrey spent her whole life dedicated to ministry and raising her three children. She and Jay spread the gospel of Jesus Christ on five continents as well as ministering in the Sherburne County Jail and regularly ministering amongst the Native American people. She spent over 60 years together with Jay as his loving wife until his passing three years ago. I’m sure she is happy to be reunited with him again. Audrey is survived by her brothers Jim Hughes, Richard Hughes (Jean); sister, Mae Haupt (Norm); sister-in-law, Cathy Hughes; sons, Jon (Becky) Bunker, Nathan (Brenda) Bunker and daughter, Cathy (Joe) Clem. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, MN from 4 to 7 p.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
