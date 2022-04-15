Arlene Fay Halverson

Arlene was born in Minneapolis on July 25, 1927, lived in Wisconsin and Florida and traveled extensively. For the past twenty-five years she lived in Elk River where she perished just short of her 95th birthday. She was loved by many for the happiness, generosity and joy she brought to others. She is survived by her son, Jim and Sharon Boucher, her son John and Kathy Boucher, and her daughter, Barbara and Peter Thorn as well as many grandchildren.
As a committed believes in Jesus, she will be joining her granddaughter, Grace, her mother and father, and her three sisters in heaven as well as many other relatives and friends.
We are especially thankful and grateful to Guardian Angels Nursing Home CNAs and Nurses for the kindness and love our mother received while in their care. These are special people!
A service, luncheon and celebration will be held at Meadowvale Cemetery, 22898 County Road 32, Elk River, on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 11 a.m.
