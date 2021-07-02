April Lund, age 65, of Elk River, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Hester Rhodes; brother, Danny. Survived by husband, Tim; children, Naomi (Jack), Timmon (Sara), Joshua (Lisa); grandkids, Isaac, Levi, and Lars; siblings, Lonnie (Sue), Nancy (Steve), Caleb, Andrew. Celebration of Life service to be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Andover Christian Church, 16045 Nightingale St NW, Andover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.