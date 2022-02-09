Antone J. Rude

Antone J. "Tony" Rude, age 87 of Otsego, MN passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annette of 18 years; his daughter Rochelle (Ron); son, Randall (Nicole); and his stepdaughters, Michelle and Lisa (Ben).
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years, Beverly and all of his 6 siblings.
He was a devoted "Papa" to his 13 grandchildren.
Tony was born in Gonvick, MN in 1935. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and served in France maintaining a network of NATO microwave towers. Upon discharge, he studied Electronics at DeVry Institute before beginning his career with Northern States Power. He returned to school at St. Cloud State where he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1967. Upon graduation, he went to work for General Electric as a technical sales engineer serving the electric power generation industry. In 1975, he joined his long-time employer United Power Association. He had a long and distinguished career with UPA that culminated with him being named Executive Vice President and General Manager. He was a well-known leader and pioneer in the electric power generation and transmission industry and his signature accomplishment was orchestrating a merger between UPA and Cooperative Power to create Great River Energy in 1999. He loved the employees of UPA and was very proud of all that they accomplished together. He retired from UPA in 2000 and did some consulting in support of the Lignite Energy Council in North Dakota.
Tony loved to play golf and played for many years at Elk River Country Club in Elk River, MN, Heritage Palms in Ft. Myers, FL and Riverwood National in Otsego, MN. He was very active in the community as a long-time member of Central Lutheran Church in Elk River and as the president of Elk River Country Club. He loved to travel with friends and family and enjoyed staying fit through racquetball and home fitness. He was passionate in his commitment to his family and his friends and will not soon be forgotten.
The family would like to thank Allina Homecare and Hospice for their support in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Allina Health Hospice Association.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael, MN.
