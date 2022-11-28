Annette Mary (Welle) Solors, age 84 of Rogers, Minnesota passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home.
She was born on January 10, 1938 in Holdingford, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter Welle and Armella (Nathe) Welle.
Annette Mary Welle and Francis Joseph Solors were married on October 5, 1957. God blessed their marriage with three children.
Annette is survived by her children Rev. Stephen Solors, David (Colleen) Solors, and Edward Solors; grandchildren Megan (Andy) David and their children McKenna and Madelyn, Amanda (Clinton) Gustafson and their children Mariah, Eli and Waylon, Nathaniel (Bryanna) Solors and their children Khloe and Lincoln, and Austin Solors; sister-in-law Leonette Welle; siblings Kenneth (Kathy) Welle, Karen (Glen) Westman, Dennis (Betty) Welle, Jean (Alan) Smoley and Joan (Dale) Wegleitner; many other loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Francis Solors; brothers Charles Welle, Neil Welle; a baby sister; two great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Tony Lampert.
Visitation held on Friday, December 2, 2022 beginning at 9:30 A.M. until the time of services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Rogers, Minnesota. Memorial Mass held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Rogers, Minnesota. Inurnment at St. Martin Catholic Cemetery in Rogers, Minnesota.
Online condolences can be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael - Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael, Minnesota
