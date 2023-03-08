Anna "Tippy" Mae Frank

Anna, age 84, of Elk River passed away at her home on February 28, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Zona (Hills) Frank; siblings, Erma "Jean" Janzen, John Raymond Frank, Barbara Lea Sullivan, Richard Allan Frank, Ronnie James Frank, and Patricia Helen Helderman.

