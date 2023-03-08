Anna "Tippy" Mae Frank

Anna, age 84, of Elk River passed away at her home on February 28, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Zona (Hills) Frank; siblings, Erma "Jean" Janzen, John Raymond Frank, Barbara Lea Sullivan, Richard Allan Frank, Ronnie James Frank, and Patricia Helen Helderman.
Anna is survived by her son, Tim Johnson; daughter, Kim Johnson, and her children, K'Yanna and Kaden; siblings, Rose Mary Noble, Betty Lou Janson, Larry Russell (Lee) Frank, Lillian Zona Helderman, George (Iris) Frank, Jennie Marie Trott, Dale Henry (Karen) Frank, Wayne Jerry (Cheryl Robbins) Frank, and Becky Kay (Garrett) Bacon; brothers-in-law, "Red" Allan Helderman, Orville Janzen, and John Janson; sister-in-law, Marlene Frank; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral service at 1:00PM on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 11:30AM.
