Anita I. Marohn

Anita I. Marohn, age 88 of Elk River, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. Husband Arold and son James preceded her in death. Survived by children Thomas of Fallon, NV, Terre (Walt) Braatz of Aitkin, Robert of Zimmerman, Steven (Diane) of Elk River; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Anita worked as a cook at Federal Cartridge for over 25 years. She loved cooking, singing in the choir, watching hockey, and spending time with family. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service, at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW in Elk River. Burial will be at Orono Cemetery in Elk River. Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Services, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com

