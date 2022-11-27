Anita C. Kolles (nee Zachman), age 94 of Elk River, passed away on November 25, 2022.

Anita was born in St. Michael to Otto and Martha Zachman on July 19, 1928. She graduated from Buffalo High School and worked a number of years at Lindsey Brothers as a bookkeeper. She married Vernon Kolles on April 19, 1949 in St Michael. On their farm in Otsego, together they raised their family of eight children. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.