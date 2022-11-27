Anita C. Kolles (nee Zachman), age 94 of Elk River, passed away on November 25, 2022.
Anita was born in St. Michael to Otto and Martha Zachman on July 19, 1928. She graduated from Buffalo High School and worked a number of years at Lindsey Brothers as a bookkeeper. She married Vernon Kolles on April 19, 1949 in St Michael. On their farm in Otsego, together they raised their family of eight children. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed bowling, quilting, crocheting, baking, reading, and playing cards with friends and family.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon, her parents Otto and Martha Zachman, siblings Esther Kessler, Elva Weber and Vernette Zachman.
Survived by children James (Karon), Karen ( Dr. David) Gilgenbach, Marlys Kolles, Julene (Greg) Brant, Paul (Colleen), Doug (Tammy), Joel (Jeaneen), Glen (Shawna); 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Earl Zachman, Marian Meyer, Jeanette Fricke and Alice Kelly; sisters-in-law Geri Barsody and Elaine Kolles.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 5th at The Church of St. Andrew, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday, December 4th and one hour prior to Mass on Monday at the church. Interment St. Andrew's Parish Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.