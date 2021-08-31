Andrew J. Gehring

Those who knew Andrew, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Survived by his mother Nichole; siblings Jakob, Dominic, Isabelle and Skyler; grandmother Sandy (Nana); great-grandmother Lillie; aunts Karey (John) and Heidi (Dan); and cousin Louise. Predeceased by grandpa Tom (Papa); great-grandparents Ed and Lorna. Andrew inherited his Papa’s gift of gardening and used the fresh herbs and vegetables to create unique, delicious meals. He also loved to travel and was passionate about music. A celebration of life memorial was held on August 29. Loving stories were shared in Andrew’s memory. The Andrew Gehring Memorial Fund has been established at The Bank of Elk River, 630 Main Street, Elk River, MN 55330; 763-441-1000.
