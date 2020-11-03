Andrea “Andy” Nyberg, 80, of Elk River, MN, formerly of New Brighton, died Mon., October 26, 2020. Born September 20, 1940 in Minneapolis to Edwin and Ellen (Jumisko) Lambie. Andy is survived by her husband, Ron; sons, Jason (Jenny), Eric (Amy); and 12 grandchildren. She was loved and treasured by everyone and radiated the love of God in all that she did. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in North Minneapolis since 1962. Services were Sat., October 31, at Hope Lutheran Church, 5200 Emerson Ave. N, Minneapolis, MN 55430. Reviewal was 12-1:30 p.m. with a private service at 1:30 p.m. The service was live-streamed at hopechurchmn.com. Memorials preferred to the family or the Alzheimer’s Association, 7900 W 78th St, Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439. Evans-Nordby 763-533-3000 www.evansnordby.com
