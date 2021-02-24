Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother and son, age 98 of Dayton, passed away on February 23, 2021. Born on August 7, 1922 in Dayton, MN. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marian (McAlpine) Corrow; daughter, Judith Chouinard; infant daughter, Mary; grandchildren, Jodie, Mary Jo, Paul; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Emmett; parents Albert and Sadie (McLean) Corrow; and all of his siblings, Neil, Cecila, Donald, Merle, Erwin, Donna. Survived by his children Jim (Joanne) of Milaca, MN, (Paul Chouinard) of Elk River, MN, Gregg (Sandi) of Elk River, MN, Gary (Sue) of Forest Lake, MN, Curt (Gina) of Elk River, MN, Clint (Julie) of Marcell, MN Cynthia (Mike) Corrow-Belanger of Elk River, MN, and Kelly (Steve) Slavik of St. Michael, MN. Also Survived by 32 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dad graduated from Elk River High in 1941 where he played football and met a cheerleader, Marian M. McAlpine, who would become his wife, business partner, confidant, constant companion and dancing partner for life on July 18, 1942 in Inglewood, CA. After serving his country in England during World war II, as a ground crew sheet metal worker on B-17 Bombers in the 571st Squadron, 390th Bomb Group 8th Air Force, Dad returned home. Together hand in hand with Mom, they raised their family, started and operated their business (Corrow Trucking & Sanitation Inc.), and pursued Dad’s passion for showing and breeding many champion Arabian horses (Lawndale Arabians). Dad was a man of strength and integrity, with a huge heart. He was forever helping out those in need, by creating a job, offering words of encouragement, or just “being there.” Forever rooting for the underdog, regardless whether friend, family, or stranger, Dad had a sense for those in need of his gentle touch, words of wisdom, a swift kick in the butt, or a little financial help to get back on their feet. He always put others first, never expecting anything in return. Even in death he let all his friends and family go first. Some time back he remarked “I haven’t had any fun since Del McAlpine died!” Dad had a very strong faith and a work ethic like no other, always willing to give more than his share to his church or community with an attitude of humility. His fulfillment in life was to raise his family, work to age 79, and care for his horses. He was, “a man among men,” a product of our Greatest Generation, well respected, and will be deeply missed! Private family mass of Christian burial at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Dayton, MN at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Livestream available at www.sjbdayton.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John The Baptist Cemetery Fund. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.