Allen, age 82, of Zimmerman passed away on Feb. 21, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Lydia Juntunen; brothers, Raymond (Ione), Reuben (spouses: Mary Ann and Eunice), Melvin (Delores) and Harold (Ellen); sisters, Priscilla (Joe) Nadeau and Arlene Pool; grandsons, Jordan Bushey and Nicholas Juntunen. Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elma; children, Cheryl (Bob) O’Connell, Jeffrey (Melanie) Debra Bushey (Mark Heutmaker), Kevin (Jayne), Sheila (Sam) Mason and Scott Juntunen; grandchildren, Gabe, Jessica, Caitlin (Derek), Jeremy (Katie), Ryan, Alyssa, Thomas (Brandy), Alyona, Teagan and Lexi; great-grandchildren, Nina, Sophia, Martha and Asher; brother, Martin (Terri); brother-in-law, Victor Pool; other family and friends. Public visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, 13045 Fremont Ave., Zimmerman followed by a private family service at 11 a.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

