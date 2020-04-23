Allen Ira Thompson

Allen Thompson, age 83, of Sturgeon Lake, MN (formerly of Zimmerman, MN), went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; his parents, Carl and Margaret; sisters, Alice Swanson, Peg Johnson and Judy Ruis; brothers, Chuck and Rod. Allen is survived by his children, Cinde (Ben) Beeman, Dean (Kathy) Thompson, Terry (Chad) Briggs, Scott (Tammy) Thompson; step-sons, Josh (Jessaca) Brindley and Matt Brindley; grandchildren, Lonny, Destiny, John, Amanda, Allen, Ashlé, Chloe, Leah and Adam; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Pierce; brothers, Dick and Gene. He was a lifetime dairy farmer and an avid hunter and tracker, and a member of the Minnesota Trappers Association. Private family burial at Meadowvale Cemetery in Elk River, MN. A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held at a later date. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
