Alice G. Bartush

Alice Bartush, age 95, passed away at home with her rosary in hand on July 7, 2022. She was the last surviving of sixteen siblings.
Preceded in death by husband William; parents Mike Moos and Amelia Wintringer; siblings Leo, Louis, Henry, John, Margaret, George, Elsa, Earl, Ella, Sr. Michaela, Edward, Lucile, Anthony, Charles, and Helen; step-sons Charles and James Bartush; step-daughter Nancy Duggan, son-in-law Gary Peterson.
Survived by daughters Susan Peterson and Sharon (Bruce) Johnson, 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Alice was born on January 2, 1927 on the family farm in Burns Township. She graduated from Elk River High School. Alice was a day-care provider for many years in Elk River and was an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She loved going to her cabin in Garrison and playing cards with the neighbors.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St., Elk River, with visitation one hour prior.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.