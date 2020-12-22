Alfred Emil Grell was born August 28, 1936, in Low Moor, IA. He was the son of Alfred Carl and Carrie Hendes Grell and raised in Clinton, IA. Mr. Grell graduated from Clinton High School and from the American Institute of Commerce, Davenport, IA. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1954-1958. Mr. Grell married Donita McMillan on November 19, 1966, in Rock Island, IL. He and his wife lived for 39 years in the Quad City area where Mr. Grell was an accountant for Bituminous Casualty Insurance Company, Rock Island, IL, retiring in 1987. Mr. Grell was a member of Two Rivers United Methodist Church (formerly the United Methodist Church of Rock Island). While living in the Quad Cities, he was an active member of the Rock Island Jaycees, a member of the Illinois Accountant’s Association, and served on the United Methodist Church Board. In 2005, Mr. Grell and his wife moved to Elk River, MN to be near their daughter, Laura, and her family. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Elk River. Alfred was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling, gourmet cooking and being with friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, his brothers and sisters, but especially with his daughter Laura, her husband Doug, and grandchildren MacKenzie, and Carter. Survived by his wife, Donita; daughter and son-in law, Laura and Doug Bloom and grandchildren, MacKenzie and Carter, all of Elk River, MN; sisters, Janice Schumacher and Jackie (Fred) Mussmann of Clinton, IA, Linda (Dave) Vogel of Camanche, IA; brothers, Jim Grell of Georgetown, TX, Steve (Diane) Grell and David (Betty) Grell of Arvada, CO, and Roger (Joan) Grell of Loveland, CO; many nephews and nieces and their families. Preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Joan (Dave) Junker of California, Marilyn (Bill) Rogis, Connie Jetter, both of Clinton, IA, Kathy (Art) Snodgrass of Camanche, IA, and two brothers, Harold (Saundra) Grell of Lombard, IL and Robert (Irene) Grell of Clinton, IA. Special thanks to all of his caring nurses and staff in the Memory Care unit at Riverview Landing, Otsego, MN. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW, Elk River, MN: https://youtu.be/PZ2uIW6SVMQ. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
