Alex John Lutz passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at the age of 94-1/2. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; sons, Joel and Micheal; his parents and three sisters, Rose, Helen and Katherine. He was born June 12, 1925 where he grew up on the family farm and was a graduate of Elk River High School. Alex married Joyce Iliff on June 27, 1945. He took over the family farm for several years. In 1956, they moved to Zimmerman where they raised their eight children. During this time he was employed at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka. In 1974, they moved to Eveleth, MN where he was Plant Manager at Malton Equipment Company, until his retirement in 1987. In 1991, Joyce and Alex returned to the area where they made their home in Ramsey. His hobbies included furniture refinishing, gardening, cooking, dancing, hunting, fishing, and traveling. Growing up, his kids thought of him as a dentist (pulled teeth), doctor (delivered three of his children), and mechanic (John Deere Tractors and cars). He taught all of us kids how to ride a bike, gave us advice, and was an all-around good dad. Not to mention he could fix anything and even instructed us over the phone! Alex will be dearly missed by his six surviving children: Dianne Lutz, Linda Friberg, Jeffrey (Barb), Mary Elliott (Terry), Danny (Mary), Donneen Fisher; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and friends. We are all grateful for his long life. Private interment was on March 2, 2020 at Bellwood Cemetery in Zimmerman. Please join us to celebrate Alex’s life on Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2-5 p.m. at Rockwoods Event Center, 9100 Quaday Ave. NE, Otsego, MN.
