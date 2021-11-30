Alden Edward Johnson, age 92, of Aitkin, formerly of Becker, passed away November 25, 2021 at home with his wife Mary by his side.
One of eight children, Alden was born on the family farm to Samuel Alden and Laura (Kolbinger) Johnson in Becker.
Alden was preceded in death by both of his parents, by son Roy, by brothers Thomas and Ronald, and by sisters Maree (Johnson) Lange and Rose (Johnson) Thorston.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jamason of Aitkin; son, Roger of Becker; brother, Norman of Becker; sisters, Marilou of Fridley and Ann of Becker; grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Born during The Depression, Alden was exempt from the Military draft as the oldest son on the working farm that helped feed the nation. Alden and his sister Maree worked alongside their father Samuel farming with horses. Constant companions, Maree and Alden worked, fished, and hunted squirrels together.
Alden married Ester (Lemmon); they lived in Becker and raised their two sons Roy and Roger.
In 1988, Alden met and later married Mary Jamason. After living in St. Cloud, the couple moved to Aitkin, MN. They were blessed with 30 wonderful years of marriage.
Alden worked 30 years for Sherburne County Roads and Bridges as a road grader operator, becoming Supervisor. On retiring, he worked odd jobs and repaired, remodeled and built homes and garages. He also worked growing produce, sold at Norm's Farm Market on the family farm (Becker).
Moving to Aitkin, Alden worked 30 years for Hazelton Township once again as road grader operator as well as building and grounds maintenance. Alden loved to fish, hunt, trap fox and mow grass - mowing 20 acres weekly for years in Aitkin for self, neighbors, friends, and the township hall.
Alden was an accomplished farmer, carpenter, plumber, electrician, mechanic, welder, painter, furniture maker, clock builder, engineer and could repair, build, weld, and engineer anything. He often remarked with pride and chuckled "I built two houses. One for each wife!"
Alden was much loved by Mary's family who visited them often in Aitkin. Alden and Mary traveled several times to Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, Idaho, and Montana to visit, hunt, and fish with them in return.
It was Alden's wish to have no funeral and no memorial. He said, "If family and friends chose not to see me when I was alive, they don't need to see me when I am not." And to my good friends in Aitkin, "Good bye and good luck."
Alden and Mary were joined in 2019 by her son, Pete to help with the work Alden could no longer do and allow Mary to care for Alden.
Making a last visit to the family farm in Becker three weeks before passing, Alden remarked to his wife and son, Roger, "Things sure have changed a lot in 90 years." Then had a visit with his brother, Norman.
Alden's last journey was taken at home in the loving care of his wife Mary and her son, Pete. She was also assisted and supported by the compassionate care of the Hospice team from CRMC, Crosby. Many thanks and much gratitude to Alicia and everyone on the team for helping Alden have a peaceful and dignified good-bye. Celebrate Alden's long, full life, many talents, and wonderful accomplishments by fishing or hugging someone you love. Peace
