Alden E. Hageman

Alden, age 86, of Elk River passed away on October 31, 2022 at Guardian Angels Long Term Care in Elk River.

Alden graduated from Comfrey High School in 1954. He attended Mankato State University and St. Cloud State University. He taught high school and basketball coaching in Lake Wilson, MN for nine years before moving to Elk River, MN in 1967 to teach Business Education on the job training for 25 years, retiring in 1992. Alden married Elaine Nelson in 1959, who he met at Comfrey High School.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.