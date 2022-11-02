Alden E. Hageman

Alden, age 86, of Elk River passed away on October 31, 2022 at Guardian Angels Long Term Care in Elk River.
Alden graduated from Comfrey High School in 1954. He attended Mankato State University and St. Cloud State University. He taught high school and basketball coaching in Lake Wilson, MN for nine years before moving to Elk River, MN in 1967 to teach Business Education on the job training for 25 years, retiring in 1992. Alden married Elaine Nelson in 1959, who he met at Comfrey High School.
After retiring in 1992, they enjoyed travelling worldwide, golfing with friends, attending many Minnesota Gopher games, plus Twins games. Alden played on Elk River independent softball and baseball teams for many years. Alden and Elaine have been active members of Central Lutheran Church since 1967.
Alden is survived by his loving wife of 63+ years, Elaine.
Memorial service at 12:30PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street, Elk River, with visitation starting at 11:00AM. Burial to follow immediately at Orono Cemetery.
Memorials in Alden's name may be directed to Central Lutheran Church and Guardian Angels of Elk River.
