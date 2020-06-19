On June 18, 2020, Alberta Ann Nielsen Larson, formerly of Waterloo, passed-away with family at her side. An excellent storyteller, Mom was born on July 22, 1939, and grew up enjoying the benefits that a small rural town of Alta, Iowa offered. Mom always relayed the best of her childhood memories to us, her three daughters and son, Cheri, Kari, Denise, and Mike. We heard stories of mom growing-up on the farm, and participating in church, 4-H and Highview High School activities. She greatly treasured her family life with her parents Erling and Alice (Bakamyer) Nielsen, sister Ellen and brother Lael. Mom and Dad married on August 11, 1957 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alta and they lived in Iowa for more than twenty-seven years. Mom believed in serving her community through acts of volunteerism. She was a tireless and dedicated volunteer in many organizations that included: being on the Area VII Multiple Sclerosis board; Red Cross; Cedar Valley Hospice; Schoitz Hospital; and Sunday Schools. Mom faithfully sent encouraging cards and notes to friends and family to provide love, peace, and comfort. Some of her favorite past-times, included playing scrabble and being an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeye Basketball teams. In the last years of her life, Mom recounted with gratitude how she counted on her faith and the love of her family. Mom was a God-centered woman, who passed on her faith and love of God to all. Mom raised their three daughters and son with the idea that we could do whatever we put our minds to with our faith and love of family. Mom leaves four children and their families that she deeply loved: Cheri and Craig Tomlinson; Kari and Jim Currens; Denise and Thom Roman; and Mike and Dani Larson. Grandsons: Ryan (Meg) Currens, Justin (Jenna) Larson, and Austin (Angie) Larson. Great-grandsons: Jimmy, Charlie, and Johnny Currens. She leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law Ellen and Rev. Walt Beamon; her brother and sister-in-law Lael and Tia Nielsen and many nieces and nephews. Piivate Graveside Services for family will be held at the Buckingham Cemetery. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the family online at https://www.lockefuneralhome.com/
