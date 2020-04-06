Alan Champion, age 74, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from Brain Cancer. Born in Norwalk, OH on July 1, 1945 and attended Class of 1963 at Cape Girardeau Central High School in Missouri. Alan is survived by his wife LaDonna (Bowles), daughter Taara Amrine, son Verne Champion, siblings Ginny Bellamy and Carrie (Kevin) Shiley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Harve and Frances (Sandford) Champion, his brother Harve II Champion and sister Sue Bigus. Retired US Postal Service carrier. Loved Christmas and looking like Santa while delivering mail between Thanksgiving and Christmas and loved fishing. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
