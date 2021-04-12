Adren "Ardie" Donald Dotseth

Arden “Ardie” Donald Dotseth of Elk River passed away at home in his sleep, before dawn April 7, 2021. He was 92. Born in Wayzata, MN, September 1, 1928, to Rebecca Tini (Orras) Dotseth and Ole Dotseth, Arden was the youngest of nine siblings and as such so dearly loved. Preceded in death by father; mother; sister, Pearl; brothers, Clayton, Curtis, Richard, Vern, and brother, Norman closest in age who perished in WW2. Arden is survived by elder brother, Stanley (98) and sister, Ruby (101); son, Donald Steven Dotseth Sr.; Donald’s, wife, Bonnie; grandsons, Jimmy and Donnie Jr. (wife Pam); step-grandson, Shawn (wife Anjte); great-grandson, Karson; step-great-granddaughter, Marissa. Also daughter, Liisa Rose (Dotseth) Rurup, Liisa’s husband Ted Rurup, and their four children Jonathan (wife Lydia), Collin, Teah Rose, and namesake Timothy Arden Rurup. Ever independent, Arden worked to recover from his third stroke. He returned home March 26, under the care of Hospice. He was gifted with nine days at home before his passing. He visited with friends and family, smoked handrolled cigarettes, played his organ, watched birds, and listened to country music. Arden worked hard to become skilled in his work. He loaded concrete block by hand until he became boom-truck owner/driver/operator. He loved his big machinery. A highlight for him was going into business for himself. He eventually had other drivers work for him operating his machinery on certain building sites. When hospitalized with this third stroke, he was cared for in a building he had helped create. Ardie took pride in his workmanship and faced difficulties with courage—a legacy to pass forward. Visitation Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN to pay respects and comfort the bereaved. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.