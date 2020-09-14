Adolph “Duff” Plante, 84, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Mission, Texas. Duff was born in Dayton, Minnesota on January 26, 1936, to Emery and Beatrice (Goodin) Plante. Duff was a 1954 graduate of Elk River High School and was working at Electric Machinery (EM) when he met his wife, Patricia Jane (Davison) Plante who he married on May 25, 1957. They were blessed with four children: Renee, Rochelle, Dale, and Joseph. Duff worked at EM for 30+ years before retiring. Duff was an avid fisherman, traveler, handyman, woodworker, and in later years volunteered in a variety of organizations in Texas. On February 24, 1990, Duff married Viola (Landwehr) Plante and after about 10 years, the couple moved, permanently, to their home in Mission, Texas where they played many hours of cards and dominoes with their friends. Duff will be missed by many, especially by his wife, Viola, of 30 years and his many Texas friends. He is survived by his daughters, Renee Plante and Rochelle Nielsen; sons, Dale Plante and Joe Plante (Mary); stepdaughters, Connie Hansen (Mark), Kathy Nelson, Linda McAlpine (Terry), Donna Beltrand (Glenn), Lois Lee (Dave), Sandy Dehn (Mike) and Debbie Kubes (Dan); and MANY grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Patricia; his stepdaughter, Kelly Rude; grandson, Matt Lee; and great-grandson, Cole Messer. Funeral services to be held at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Dayton, MN on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation before Mass at 10 a.m.
