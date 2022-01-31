by Jim Boyle
Grace O’Konek wanted to be a police officer ever since she graduated from Elk River High School in 2017. And not just any police officer.
She wanted to be an Elk River Police officer.
She knew from her days growing up in Elk River, attending District 728 schools and seeing local police interact with the public that they were not only respected, but they were part of the community.
In the years that followed high school, she had plenty of time to lose interest or be turned off by the treatment of police and lack of respect shown by some toward the profession. Neither happened.
Experience as an Elk River Reserve officer only served to whet her appetite more.
Getting hired as an Elk River community service officer and delving even deeper into the life of public service was further confirmation.
It was her time at Metropolitan State University, taking courses like juvenile justice, completing skills courses and having conversations with professors who were themselves once police officers, that cemented it.
Her experiences in field training prepared her for the big day she had been angling for since tossing her red mortarboard high into the air at Elk River High School. O’Konek, 22, was sworn as an Elk River Police officer on Dec. 6, 2021.
“I don’t see myself as just a cop in the community,” she recently told the Star News. “I see myself as part of the community and here working with everybody to make the environment safe.”
As she gripped the steering wheel in her police cruiser in the days that followed getting her badge pinned on her while surrounded by friends and family, she congratulated herself for achieving her dream.
“Even though I had been in a squad car by myself as a reserve and a CSO, it was different,” she said. “Just knowing I am full time and a police officer. Any call that comes out may be mine. That was definitely a surreal feeling.”
It was a proud day for her parents Kirt and Amy O’Konek, who were “iffy” at first about her interest in law enforcement, but now feel good having her out in their community making it safer.
“They support me 100 percent, and love that I am out here to help the community, especially where they are,” Grace O’Konek said.
The new officer does not come from a long line of police officers. Her dad owns Stoneworks, an Elk River business. Her mom works at The Bank of Elk River.
Her twin sister, Isabel, works for the Guardian Angels organization. And her older sister, Claire, 25, works as a kindergarten teacher at Prairie View Elementary School in Otsego, one of the Elk River Area School District’s many schools.
Grace is the very first person in her immediate and extended family to become a cop.
She’s now building on the connections she made as a reserve officer and a CSO. She learned early on that everyone in the Elk River Police Department works together as a family.
“Working within the community, the connections you make are important,” she said. “It may be their best day or it may be their worst day.”
O’Konek can remember seeing the liaison officers in the schools while she roamed the hallways. She can foresee herself someday doing something like that and being a juvenile detective.
“I definitely want to be an inspiration, especially to those in high school or middle school,” she said. “And not only as a younger individual who decided to go this route, but also as a female.”
It wasn’t that long ago that O’Konek was a student at Elk River High School. There, she played basketball, soccer and golf. She also enjoyed volunteering within the opportunities that the school presented students like the Elk Buddies program, which was launched by DECA and helped children with special needs develop friendships and connections in their schools.
O’Konek graduated from Metropolitan State in 2021, but she does not see herself as done with schooling. She sees herself obtaining a master’s degree to further her career in law enforcement.
“I am very passionate about this career,” she said. “I don’t just do the job to do it. I’m here because I love it.
“I enjoy coming here everyday, working with the community I knew and grew up in. I think I have a what you would call a likable personality. I can get along with a lot of people. I have a desire to serve and protect the community and make the environment and the community a safe one to be in. I care for people.”
Asked if the civil unrest or the storm clouds hanging over the profession ever caused her to second-guess her career choice.
“I was in (college) at a time when it was all going on, so I could have changed career paths,” she said. “What I saw did not deter my choice. It gave me more of an urge to go out there and gain respect with the community and build relationships with the community.”
O’Konek acknowledges the Elk River community is undergoing changes but she does not see them as bad.
“The community is getting bigger,” she said. “When I grew up here the community was always a family and tight together. It was kind of the small-town feel.
“In today’s world of being a patrol officer, I still feel that tight-knittedness within the Elk River community. Everybody knows everybody, and everybody has each other’s back.”
She says she will do her best to sow the seeds of this type of connectivity that has existed all these years.
“You know you will have good days and bad days,” O’Konek said. “My desire going home every day knowing I am here to serve and protect and to make the community a safe environment for everyone is important to me. I can make a difference and be there for those who need me.
“I couldn’t be happier. I plan on starting here and finishing my career here.”
Officer Grace O’Konek
Hometown: Elk River
Hire date with Elk River Police Reserves: Aug. 24, 2018
Hire date with Elk River Police as a part-time community service officer: April, 16, 2019
Hire date to be full-time officer with Elk River Police: Aug. 3, 2021
