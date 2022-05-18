by Jim Boyle
Editor
There are moments in life that leave an indelible mark on person’s life and even its trajectory.
One of those for 18-year-old Tori Tobias came at the age of 13 during a hospitalization to deal with severe depression and a generalized anxiety disorder. The two mental health disorders clashed in her body and ultimately lead to incidences of self harm.
“I have heard it said that depression is not caring about anything, and anxiety is caring about everything,” Tobias said.
Having both at the same time got to be too much for Tobias.
“Self harm was a big monster I had to overcome, but I am proud to say that I haven’t self harmed in more than five years,” Tobias said. “I ended up having four inpatient hospital stays; three at Abbott Northwestern and one at Fairview.”
She says she still deals with depression and anxiety, but takes medicine to deal with a chemical imbalance in her body and sees a therapist. Those two things in concert with the coping skills she has learned and her faith have left her in a much better place.
It was on an especially hard day at Abbott Northwestern that a nurse gifted Tobias a stuffed animal. It was a puppy. It was also a life-changer.
“I felt noticed,” Tobias said. “Her kindness reminded me that I was loved, noticed and appreciated.”
Tobias made mental notes that someday she wanted to be the person passing on these feelings to another person battling mental health issues.
Those feelings and the thoughts swirled in her head again at the age of 14 during a church service about finding purpose. She created a name, a logo and a game plan in a very short time for new mission. She started Gifts of Hope, an effort to give hope to the children and teens “that go through a little extra everyday.”
She said the operation has strengthened her faith life, and given her courage to move forward with her ideas.
Along the way, she has partnered with Abbott Northwestern Hosptial in Minneapolis and eventually with Prairie Care in Brooklyn Park. For Christmases, she has been donating gifts of blankets purchased at stores with money that was raised by her and others who have joined forces with her.
She has held garage sales to raise funds with the help of family and friends. This has allowed donations to Prairie Care to be made at other times of the year.
The items have ranged from stuffed animals, journals and notebooks, markers, coloring books, fidgets, games and clothes. When giving sweatpants and sweatshirts, she knows to pull the drawstrings as they won’t be allowed into the facility where kids and teens struggle with thoughts of harm and suicide.
“We give clothes because a lot of the kids and teens don’t have visitors who can bring them a change of clothes to wear,” Tobias said. “Without the clothes they would be stuck in hospital scrubs for their whole hospital stay. We hope that by giving them comfy clothes, it will help them to feel more safe or have some normalcy at the hospital.”
Struggles mounted in middle school
Tobias’ struggles with mental health began in seventh grade while living in Elk River.
“I went through a very dark time in my life. It started when I began to struggle with anxiety toward my schoolwork,” she said. “It snowballed into so much more. It got to the point that every new homework assignment caused me to have a panic attack. I quickly became super depressed. I was struggling so much everyday, but I didn’t tell anybody what I was going through. I hated myself and was done with life. The amount of mental pain I was in was so overwhelming.
On Nov. 16, 2016, Tobias tried to take her own life by suicide.
“I can honestly say that without God and my mom, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “My faith is a huge part of my mission. God helped me form the idea of Gifts of Hope, and with some help from my family, I was able to get the ball rolling.”
The Ramsey teen is now moving to Florida in the summer. She hopes to keep Gifts of Hope alive, and to have it grow in new ways. She’d like to find ways to reach and speak to youth.
“My goal is to share my story with others publicly, and to let others know that there is always help and always hope, no matter what,” she said. “I also want to share the love of Jesus with others and talk about how important He was (and still is) in my healing journey. My story is far from over. I have big goals for Gifts of Hope, but I know with help from God and my family, anything is possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.