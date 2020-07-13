Nowthen Mayor Jeff Pilon was reelected to the League of Minnesota Cities board of directors June 25.
This will be his second time on the board and the first time he was elected for a full three-year term.
Last year Pilon was elected to fill out a vacant seat and served on the amicus board for the league. The amicus board decides if the league will assist in court decisions by providing amicus briefs to advise court decisions, Pilon said.
“One of the big issues we’re working on right now is obviously race equity,” Pilon said.
The league is also considering the costs of membership for cities in light of the economic impact of the pandemic and expanding the league’s services, Pilon said.
Pilon said Nowthen has been served by the league through programs like its IT department, which can help answer technology questions for smaller cities. A big part of the service from the league is the networking opportunities, Pilon said.
“There’s not a lot of training out there when people get elected,” Pilon said.
The League of Minnesota Cities has more than 830 member cities. More information can be found at lmc.org.
